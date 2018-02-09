Hoyer Marks Black History Month

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, February 9, 2018 · Leave a Comment

February is Black History Month, and Congressman Steny Hoyer joined the rest of the country in celebrating African-American history and culture.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) released a statement on the month, highlighting the importance of acknowledging African-American contributions to our country.

“From the arts and literature to business and politics, from medicine to athletics to community activism, African-Americans have been at the forefront of shaping the America we all share,” Congressman Hoyer said in the statement.

This year marks the centennial of the end of World War I, and with that in mind, 2018’s Black History Month offers an opportunity to honor the legacy of the people who “confronted bigotry and segregation to serve their country and its highest ideals, even when those ideals were unfulfilled at home,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Disproportionate to their share of the population, African-Americans enlisted in large numbers and carried out many of the critical duties necessary to securing victory, many losing their lives in combat.”

When these soldiers returned home, they were treated not with the respect they had earned but came home to discrimination, race riots, and were deprived of the same democratic rights they had fought to protect in Europe.

Congressman Hoyer said it’s important to remember these soldiers’ courage under fire and in the face of bigotry, as well as pay tribute to their service and that of all who braved military segregation to serve the country before President Truman ordered the armed forces desegregated 70 years ago.

“Let us be strengthened by this determined spirit in our fight to build a nation that lives up to its highest values of equality, inclusion, and opportunity for all,” said Congressman Hoyer. He said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with his colleagues in Congress from the Congressional Black Caucus to stand up for civil rights and voting rights for all American citizens. He said the US must ensure that every citizens has an equal chance to succeed in safe schools, access higher education, and pursue good careers that earn a secure place in the middle class.

“Throughout this month and all during the year, let us make that our mission as we draw inspiration from Black History as we continue marching together toward progress and equality,” Congressman Hoyer said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.