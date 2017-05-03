Hoyer Hosts Service Academy Forum

Students and their parents recently had the opportunity to learn about US military service academies and the application process at a forum hosted by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

The 36th annual Fifth Congressional District Military Service Academy Forum was held at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on April 24. The forum was open to eighth-, ninth-, 10th-, and 11th-grade students and their parents.

“Each year, I’m proud to nominate exceptional students from the Fifth District to attend our nation’s service academies,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md, 5th). “A career in uniform provides an opportunity to serve one’s country, and attending a service academy provides students with a solid education and basis to begin their service. As our nation faces challenging times, it is important now more than ever that our nation’s best and brightest answer the call to service.”

The congressman said it is an honor to nominate students in the Fifth District to the nation’s service academies.

“Last year, we interviewed 66 candidates, and of that number, 40 were nominated to the service academies,” he said. “Despite reductions in class size and the overall number of places available, I’m pleased that 11 students have been offered appointments. I join in thanking our students for their commitment to their community and our nation. I also want to extend my thanks to the parents and families of these students who provided support and encouragement to their sons and daughters as they pursued admission to a service academy.”

Retired Lt. Col. Mark Brunworth from the US Air Force Academy served as the keynote speaker at the forum. Students and parents in attendance had the opportunity to speak directly with college ROTC coordinators, admissions personnel, military recruiters, and members of the Fifth Congressional District Academy Selection Board.

