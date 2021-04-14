Hoyer Hosts Discussions With Educators, Business Leaders

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer met last week with Fifth District education and business leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

The congressman (D-MD) hosted two virtual roundtable discussions on April 9. The first event was with education leaders and superintendents to talk about how the American Rescue Plan is investing in resources for K-12 students in Maryland to help students make up for lost learning time, eliminate equity gaps in learning, and ensure schools can reopen safely. The discussion can be viewed here.

Mr. Hoyer said he was glad to speak with education leaders and discuss how the American Rescue Plan is providing critical assistance to help schools around the state meet the needs of students.

“Maryland schools received $1.75 billion from the American Rescue Plan, and this essential funding will assist school districts [to] reopen safely and ensure our students have the resources they need to succeed as they return to the classroom,” he said. “This federal funding will also be applied to narrow the disproportionate gaps in learning loss, strengthen tools for online learning, and shore up resources that prepare and protect teachers and staff as we work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to hear how education leaders are investing American Rescue Plan funding to strengthen their COVID-19 response in our schools,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “Maryland’s teachers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to assist our students, both inside and outside the classroom, and I am grateful for their efforts and those of our state’s education leaders. I will continue to advocate on behalf of student needs and the priorities of our educators, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them to ensure our students receive a quality education that sets them up for successful futures.”

Later in the day, Mr. Hoyer talked with small business owners and regional business leaders to discuss critical relief to small businesses across the state. Click here to watch the full roundtable discussion.

He thanked Antonio Doss, Small Business Administration district director of the Washington Metropolitan Area District Office, and Stephen Umberger, Small Business Administration district director of the Baltimore District Office, for joining him in the discussion.

“Small businesses in Maryland are vital to our economy and to our local communities, and ensuring small business owners could keep operating throughout this pandemic has been a top priority of mine,” the congressman said. “Today’s discussion was insightful on how our small businesses are faring, and I was glad to hear directly from small business owners about how the American Rescue Plan is helping them keep their doors open and workers on the payroll, and also what more can be done to support their operations in the future.

“The American Rescue Plan extends critical resources to small business owners throughout our state, especially minority-owned and the smallest businesses, which have suffered the most from the economic fallout of COVID-19,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “As more vaccines get into the arms of Marylanders and as our economy recovers, I will continue to make sure our small businesses have access to the critical resources they need throughout this crisis and beyond.”

