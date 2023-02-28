Hoyer Hosts Black History Month Breakfast

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Rep. Steny H. Hoyer Facebook photo)

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer spoke at the 42nd annual Black History Month Breakfast held earlier this month in Prince George’s County. The congressman has helped organize the event for 42 years. He thanked his colleague Rep. Glenn Ivey for joining him as co-chair for the first time this year.

Rep. Hoyer introduced Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the morning’s keynote speaker.

“Throughout his life, he has stood up for our country, our state, and our people. He made a simple yet profound commitment: to leave no one behind. When he was an officer in the 82nd Airborne leading troops into combat in Afghanistan, that commitment meant bringing his fellow paratroopers back home to their families safely. When he became a leader in the nonprofit world, that commitment meant developing new strategies to lift Americans out of poverty,” Rep. Hoyer said.

“Now that he is our governor, that commitment means ensuring that all Marylanders get a fair shot at a happy and prosperous life. Indeed, he has already put forward a bold plan to end child poverty in our state and to create a more competitive and equitable economy for all Marylanders. He understands that even if our nation has left someone or some community behind in the past, it is never too late to march arm-in-arm with them into the future. Crucially, Governor Moore understands that service is the greatest act of resistance – not against America but against the cynicism and apathy that hold America back. That’s why he established the Department of Service and Civic Innovation on his first day in office. I look forward to seeing how this new agency will cultivate a culture of service that inspires young Marylanders to better themselves, their communities, and their country,” Congressman Hoyer continued.

Rep. Hoyer said that Gov. Moore’s initiative reminded him of John F. Kennedy’s call to service, “which inspired me and so many others of my generation to serve.”

“When I endorsed Wes Moore in the primary, I said that I saw in him a man who would inspire. I know Governor Moore will continue to execute his vision and inspiration and transform our state for the better. That’s why I’m proud to yield the podium to him.”

During his remarks, Rep. Hoyer gave special thanks to the Printing Press in Leonardtown for the print reproduction of the event’s program and to the program’s designer, Cynthia Harvey-Pryor.

“This program would not be possible without the energy and dedication of all our volunteers. Black History Month and events like this breakfast offer us an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions that Black men and women have made ­– and continue to make – to our nation. These gatherings bring us together to reflect on the obstacles that Black Americans had to overcome to make those contributions,” he said.

Read the congressman’s remarks as prepared for delivery here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.