Hoyer: Getting Economy Back on Track

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The US Labor Department’s January 2022 jobs report revealed that 467,000 jobs were created last month, and the jobless rate changed little at 4.0%.

“The January jobs report is proof that Democrats’ economic policies are working and getting our economy back on track,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) said after the report was released February 4. “The American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law have contributed to a record 6.6 million jobs created since President Biden took office, with nearly half a million of those jobs created in January. We need to sustain this momentum as we transition from the economic recovery phase to one of sustained, broadly felt growth.”

While the omicron variant of COVID-19 and inflation driven by broken supply chains continue to pose challenges in the US and abroad, it is essential that Congress not waste any time enacting further legislation to position American businesses, workers, families, and children in the best possible position to compete in the global economy and Make It In America, the congressman said.

“That is why the America COMPETES Act and Build Back Better Act are both critical, and I am proud that the House is taking action to pass the America COMPETES Act today, which will address major issues like strengthening our supply chains and helping more Americans learn in-demand job skills,” he said.

Read the entire January 2020 report here.

