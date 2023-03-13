Hoyer: Economic Recovery ‘Impressive’

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, March 13, 2023

The February 2023 jobs report shows that the US’s “impressive economic recovery and growth continues to endure,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

“The report revealed that another 311,000 jobs were created last month, bringing the total created since President Biden took office to a historic 12 million,” he said. “More Americans are working today than at any point in our nation’s history as the unemployment rate continued near its record low in February.”

The jobless rate edged up to 3.6% from January’s 3.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report.

Although many Americans still face difficult economic challenges, Maryland’s 5th District congressman said, America’s thriving job market, healthy economic growth, and easing inflation offer even more positive signs for the country’s future.

“Just as we secured historic legislation to strengthen the foundation of our economy – such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act – Democrats are committed to ensuring their swift and effective implementation,” he said. “Americans in every corner of the country deserve to know and feel the full positive impact of these groundbreaking laws. I’m proud to play a leading role in that effort as chair of the Regional Leadership Council.”

