The End Citizens United Action Fund announced that Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a score of “A” for his leadership in the effort to remove the corrupting influence of dark money from our politics, strengthen our democracy, and reform government to make it work for the people it serves. The announcement came earlier this month just ahead of the 10th anniversary on Jan. 21 of the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court ruling.

“I’m proud of the work Democrats have done in the House this year to make government work for the people,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “In 2018, End Citizens United Action Fund hosted a speech I delivered, in which pledged that Democrats would work to end the corrosive influence of dark money in politics and put in place other reforms to return to a government that is of, by, and for the people. I was proud to deliver on that promise when I brought a comprehensive government reform bill, the For the People Act, to the House floor. Since then, House Democrats have considered additional measures to strengthen voting rights and safeguard the integrity of our elections, and we continue to urge the Senate to take up and pass all of these measures.”

“I thank End Citizens United Action Fund for this recognition and for all that they do to advocate for government reform,” the congressman continues. “I look forward to continuing the pursuit of more responsive, accountable, and transparent government in 2020.”

“As majority leader, Congressman Hoyer has helped lead the House Democrats’ efforts to fight corruption in Washington, secure the integrity of our elections, and ensure every eligible voter can cast their ballot free from discrimination. Because of this leadership, we’re proud to assign him an ‘A’ on our 2019 legislative scorecard for his tremendous work on reform and we look forward to continuing our work together on these critical issues,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United Action Fund.

In receiving his “A” rating, Congressman Hoyer was recognized for bringing key legislation to the House floor in 2019, including:

H.R. 1, the For the People Act, a comprehensive government reform measure to address the influence of dark money in politics, put in place national redistricting reform, impose higher ethics standards on public officials, and make it easier for Americans to vote.

H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

H.R. 2722, the SAFE Act, an election security bill that authorizes a $600 million Election Assistance Commission grant program to assist states in securing election infrastructure.

H.R. 4617, the SHIELD Act, a bipartisan election security bill to prevent foreign interference in our elections and defend the integrity of our voting systems.

