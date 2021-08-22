Hoyer Discusses Priorities for Indian Head

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Sunday, August 22, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a briefing earlier this month from the Naval Support Facility Indian Head; Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division; Chemical, Biological, Radiological Incident Force; and the Naval Expeditionary Exploitation Unit ONE at Indian Head to discuss the role the military base plays in national security.

“… I was pleased to meet with the commander of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Captain Todd Copeland; the commander of Naval Support Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Captain Eric Correll; Technical Director Ashley Johnson; and representatives from the Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological Incident Force; and the Naval Expeditionary Exploitation Unit ONE, to discuss the vital role this installation plays in our national security,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Indian Head is the leading Department of Defense facility dedicated to the research and development of explosives, propellants, pyrotechnics, and high-energy chemicals and their application to national defense. I am committed to supporting the mission of the Indian Head sailors, Marines, scientists, technicians, and engineers, and ensuring they have the tools needed to complete their critical work.”

In the House’s FY 2022 Defense Appropriations bill, Congressman Hoyer secured $11 million for additional research in energetics. Over the course of his career, Congressman Hoyer has secured over $337 million in military construction and program funding for Naval Support Facility Indian Head.

Rep. Hoyer also held a virtual meeting with Charles County Commissioner President Reuben Collins, Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates, Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin, and Charles County Military Alliance Council Executive Director Pam Frank.

The congressman thanked the officials for meeting with him to discuss priorities for NSF Indian Head and the town of Indian Head.

“As one of the largest employers in Charles County, NSF Indian Head is not only vital to the county and to the town’s economic development, it also serves an important national security mission. During our discussion, I was pleased to hear how direct assistance from the American Rescue Plan is being used to advance the goals at NSF Indian Head and in the local community,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer also toured the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center, where he saw the brand new center, and attended a briefing by the College of Southern Maryland and the US Bomb Technician Association.

He said he enjoyed seeing how the new center is providing a space for conferences, meetings, and a variety of other professional development activities and events for Navy scientists, industry leaders, and students.

“The College of Southern Maryland and the United States Bomb Technician Association have a strong partnership that will not only help revitalize the Town of Indian Head, but provide training and assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement. I am excited by this partnership and the opportunities it will provide for Indian Head,” he said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.