Beginning on July 15, the first installment of automatic direct payments of the child tax credit will be sent to most Maryland families. Provided through the American Rescue Plan, the newly enhanced child tax credit will help households meet their day-to-day needs as the economy reopens and America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said in his June 15 newsletter.

The enhanced child tax credit will provide up to $3,600 total for each child younger than 6 and $3,000 total for each child between ages 6 and 17 per year. Eligible families can receive $300 per child younger than 6 and $250 per child from ages 6 to 17, and payments will be dispersed monthly through the end of the year. Single parents making up to $75,000 and filing their taxes as individuals, those filing as heads of household making up to $112,500, and married joint filers making up to $150,000 a year are eligible for these monthly automatic installment payments.

“In most cases, no action is required by parents to receive these payments,” he said.

Families that don’t usually file tax returns can now register for the child tax credit and update important information by clicking here. Any money not received through December 2021 can be claimed when filing tax returns in 2022.

“This assistance will lift thousands of children in Maryland out of poverty and set working families on a strong economic path. I was proud to support the expansion of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan, and will keep fighting for economic policies for families that help more Marylanders get ahead during this difficult time,” the congressman said.

