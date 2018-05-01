Hoyer Attends Fire and EMS Dinner

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer attended and spoke during the 30th annual National Fire & Emergency Services Dinner on April 19, 2018. Congressman Hoyer is co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, and in that capacity joined the Congressional Fire Services Institute in paying tribute to the dedication and commitment of our country’s million firefighters and emergency services personnel at the Fire and EMS Dinner.

After the event, Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said he was happy to join in the celebration at the Fire and EMS Dinner, honoring firefighters and emergency personnel.

“I join in paying tribute to the brave first responders who serve their communities and keep their neighbors safe across the country, including those in Maryland’s Fifth District,” he said. “Just recently, we saw a group of Maryland fire fighters and emergency medical technicians in my district respond to the shooting at Great Mills High School with great professionalism and courage. I am immensely grateful for their service to our community.”

He said he has been honored to serve as co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, and takes the responsibility seriously.

“These brave men and women put their lives on the line each day for their neighbors, and we must continue to do all that we can to ensure our firefighters and emergency responders have the tools they need to perform their duties, as well as keep the faith with the families of the fallen. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to ensure we do,” Mr. Hoyer said.

The Congressional Fire Services Caucus is one of the largest caucuses in Congress. Founded by former Congressman Curt Weldon in 1987, the caucus unites Republicans and Democrats in support of fire service legislation that benefit all first responders. Becoming a member does not require taking positions on legislation; rather caucus members are asked to pledge support in a way that best benefits fire departments in their respective congressional districts.

To preserve the bipartisan spirit of the caucus, the chairmanship rotates every two years between Republican and Democratic members.

