Hoyer Applauds Federal Funds for Airport

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Federal funds have been allocated to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport for the extension and reconstruction of the airport runway, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

The $5,560,023 was awarded through the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration and authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

“I’m pleased the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will receive this important funding,” said Congressman Hoyer. “This critical funding will ensure our local infrastructure can continue to serve Southern Marylanders, and enhance economic development. I will continue to work with my colleagues to secure funding to improve our infrastructure systems.”

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) was joined in the announcement by Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

“Local airports provide a critical connection between communities and economies throughout our state and region,” said Sen. Cardin (D). “Improving our airport infrastructure is critical for our recovery through the COVID-19 economic crisis. This investment will provide St. Mary’s County Regional Airport with the federal resources they need to continue serving our communities, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth throughout the region.”

“The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is a hub for local jobs and economic opportunity. This investment will help modernize key infrastructure so our regional airports continue to serve Maryland’s communities effectively and efficiently,” said Sen. Van Hollen (D). “We will keep fighting for federal funds to support and grow our regional economies.”

These funds are made available through the Airport Improvement Program Grant and the authorized CARES Act funds waive local cost share requirements for fiscal 2020. Lawmakers previously announced over $107 million in COVID-19 economic relief for Maryland airports. Additional information on how funding is distributed nationwide may be found through the FAA.

