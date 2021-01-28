Hoyer Applauds Buy American Order

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, January 28, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer applauded President Joe Biden on his Buy American executive order to help support American manufacturers and workers.

“For the past eleven years, I have been leading House Democrats’ plan to create jobs and expand access to economic opportunity, which we call the Make It In America plan. It is based on the idea that American prosperity begins by making sure that our government is providing targeted assistance and resources to businesses and workers that will boost growth and help Americans get ahead instead of just getting by,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “This is something that I know President Biden understands as well, and I am glad that [January 25] he will sign an executive order that complements the Make It In America legislation House Democrats have supported over the years.”

The president’s Buy American actions will not only deliver on a key Democratic campaign pledge to support American industry and American workers, but it will surely be a first step toward a renewed effort to help more of our people Make It In America through strategic policies and investments in infrastructure, education and skills training, and entrepreneurship, Mr. Hoyer said.

The executive order included the appointment of a new director of Made-in-America at the Office of Management and Budget.

“Having an individual tasked with overseeing a government-wide approach to ensure greater federal procurement of goods and services made right here in our country by American workers will provide this important work with the focus and attention it deserves. At the same time, this order will make use of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership to encourage federal agencies to find domestic suppliers for more of the products they source, which will be a great boost to American entrepreneurs and small businesses,” the congressman said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.