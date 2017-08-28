Hoyer Announces Online All-Star Winners

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, August 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) encourages members of Congress to get creative online, and has just announced winners of the creative category awards in the eighth annual Member Online All-Star Competition.

The public selects the winners of this contest simply by reacting to the Congress members’ actions on Whip Hoyer’s Facebook page.

Winners of the top video award are Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and Rep. John Delaney (MD-06). Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) is winner of the best graphic award. Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28) is the top constituent services post award. Whip Hoyer also released a video that highlights creative content from the 2017 Member Online All-Star Competition, including the winning posts announced in early August.

“I’m pleased to announce the winners of creative category awards for the eighth annual Member Online All-Star Competition,” said Whip Hoyer. “Thanks to the creativity of members and their staffs, House Democrats collectively gained over half a million new social media followers over the course of the three-week competition. I thank everyone for their outstanding work. Together, we’ll continue to look for innovative and engaging ways to connect with constituents online.”

Click here to watch the full video.

Best Video: Reps. Raskin and Delaney held a Facebook Live while riding in the backseat of a car, which you can watch here.

Best Graphic Winner: Rep. Chu formally invited Republicans to work with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act, which you can find here.

Top Constituent Services Post: Rep. Adam Schiff posted to social media to thank his constituents for calls and letters, which you can see here.

In a previous announcement, Whip Hoyer said Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28) was named the 2017 Overall MVP and Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04) was named the 2017 Freshman MVP of the All-Star competition. He also named the winners of the most viral post awards: Rep. Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33), and Rep. Brad Sherman (CA-30).

Members featured in the highlights video include: Oversight and Government Reform Committee Democrats, Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13), Rep. Ann Kuster (NH-02), Rep. Doris Matsui (CA-06), Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27), Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Education and Workforce Committee Democrats, Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40), Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), and Rep. Frank Pallone (NJ-06).

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.