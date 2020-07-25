Hoyer Announces Academy Appointments

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Saturday, July 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Thirteen Fifth District students have earned appointments to the United States Service Academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point.

All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.

Additionally, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) announced two students have received the Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship. The scholarship allows members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.

“I join in congratulating these outstanding students on their achievements,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Each of these students has demonstrated a strong desire to serve their communities and their nation. Although we can’t celebrate their achievements in person, I was honored to nominate them, and I look forward to the great work they will do in service to our country.”

US Air Force Academy

Tyme Collins, Charles County

Michael Mack, Prince George’s County

James Smith, Anne Arundel County

US Naval Academy

Christian Bryant, Prince George’s County

Dillon Miller, Calvert County

US Merchant Marine Academy

Sarah Baker, Anne Arundel County

John Sullivan, Charles County

Alan Usher, Anne Arundel County

Ethan Williams, Calvert County

Danielle Sullivan, Charles County – Prep School Offer

US Military Academy at West Point

David Foust, Anne Arundel County

Derrick Griffin, Prince George’s County

Jamie Kraske, Prince George’s County

Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship

Louisa Ellison, Prince George’s County

Christopher Hernandez, Charles County

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.