Hoyer Announces Academy Appointments
Thirteen Fifth District students have earned appointments to the United States Service Academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point.
All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
Additionally, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) announced two students have received the Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship. The scholarship allows members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.
“I join in congratulating these outstanding students on their achievements,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Each of these students has demonstrated a strong desire to serve their communities and their nation. Although we can’t celebrate their achievements in person, I was honored to nominate them, and I look forward to the great work they will do in service to our country.”
US Air Force Academy
- Tyme Collins, Charles County
- Michael Mack, Prince George’s County
- James Smith, Anne Arundel County
US Naval Academy
- Christian Bryant, Prince George’s County
- Dillon Miller, Calvert County
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Sarah Baker, Anne Arundel County
- John Sullivan, Charles County
- Alan Usher, Anne Arundel County
- Ethan Williams, Calvert County
- Danielle Sullivan, Charles County – Prep School Offer
US Military Academy at West Point
- David Foust, Anne Arundel County
- Derrick Griffin, Prince George’s County
- Jamie Kraske, Prince George’s County
Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship
- Louisa Ellison, Prince George’s County
- Christopher Hernandez, Charles County
