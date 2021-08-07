Hoyer Advocates for 5th District Projects

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer praised the recent House passage of H.R. 4502, a funding package of seven FY2022 appropriations bills.

“[July 29], the House passed important funding legislation that will make significant investments in Fifth District families,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “This funding will ensure our children have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom, bolster our response to public health emergencies like COVID-19, confront longstanding racial inequities that have shortchanged communities of color, address climate change, and expand access to economic opportunities for workers in Maryland. I was proud to bring this funding legislation to the House floor today to make real progress in our efforts to ensure hardworking families can get ahead.”

“I am glad that community funding projects I advocated for were included in this package, including investments in Fifth District community projects, education and mental health services, and criminal justice initiatives,” he said. “I am especially pleased that this legislation included an unprecedented increase of $443 million for Full-Service Community Schools to close achievement gaps and provide comprehensive support services for families inside and outside the classroom. This funding package is a win for Maryland’s Fifth District, and I hope the Senate takes this legislation up without delay and sends these bills to President Biden’s desk.”

Congressman Hoyer was proud to advocate for funding for Fifth District projects through the House Committee on Appropriations’ Community Project Funding process.

Below is a list of community project funding requests included in the appropriations legislation:

In the Labor-Health and Human Services, Education bill, Congressman Hoyer advocated for:

$4 million in funding for the Prince George’s County Department of Health to construct a pediatric telehealth network in 100 Prince George’s County public schools and provide mental health services to students.

$925,000 in Health and Human Services Health Resources and Service Administration funding for Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital, a nonprofit, to upgrade its behavioral health unit that provides mental health services.

$900,000 in Department of Education Higher Education funds for the College of Southern Maryland to upgrade equipment in the health education program.

$900,000 in Department of Education Higher Education funds to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland to purchase a research vessel and associated equipment to be used by its new marine sciences program.

In the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration bill, Congressman Hoyer advocated for:

$1.35 million in funding for water tanks to assist the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

In the Interior and Environment bill, Congressman Hoyer advocated for:

$2 million in funding for Fifth District water infrastructure projects for the city of Bowie.

In the Energy and Water Development bill, Congressman Hoyer advocated for:

$2 million in funding for St. Mary’s County to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek to the authorized level.

In the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development bill, Congressman Hoyer advocated for:

$750,000 in Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Initiatives funding for Historic Sotterley to address critical restoration and deferred maintenance.

$160,000 in Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Initiatives for LifeStyles of Maryland to provide wrap-around services for residents at the Southern Crossing transitional housing project in Charles County.

