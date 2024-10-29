Household Hazardous Waste Collection Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Clean out your barn, basement, garage, and other home storage areas in preparation for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will offer Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8am to 2pm Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

The event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For more information, go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw or call St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.