House Boosts Military Spending

House lawmakers approved a $717 billion defense authorization bill late last week after days of debate but without much partisan division, reports Military Times, hinting at a smooth negotiation ahead for the sometimes contentious budget policy measure. Congress is ready to give troops their biggest pay raise in nine years.

China criticized the US’s withdrawal of an invitation for that country to participate in a multinational naval exercise the US is hosting this summer, reports Military Times. A statement on the Chinese Defense Ministry’s website said the move would do nothing to change China’s resolve to “play a role in maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The US and North Korea on Sunday kicked off an urgent, behind-the-scenes effort to resurrect a summit meeting between their two leaders by June 12, reports The New York Times.

The US military said that it had not increased the already high-level of vigilance or changed its posture on North Korea after President Donald Trump first called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reports US News & World Report.

Reuters reports that Russia has increased its naval activity in international waters close to Norway and its military capabilities are a growing concern, Norway’s navy chief said.

Neither pilot error nor aircraft malfunction caused a V-22 Osprey to slam into the deck of an amphibious transport ship in August off the coast of Australia, reports Rotor & Wing International. The likely culprit was downwash from the rotors reflecting off the deck of the USS Green Bay back into the rotor arc of the aircraft, causing a loss of thrust. Three US Marines were killed in the crash.

Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Tamulevich, commanding officer of the Hawaii-based destroyer Hopper, was fired because of “evidence of misconduct involving alleged fraternization,” reports Navy Times. Operation Inherent Resolve mission to defeat the Islamic State has picked up the tempo this month, reports Military Times. In May alone, the US-led coalition has conducted 184 strikes. This represents a 149 percent increase over the 74 strikes conducted in March and surpassed the missions total of 183 strikes in April 2018, reports Military Times. Breaking Defense reports that by most metrics the war in Afghanistan is going badly. According to the most recent report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the troop strength of Afghan security forces is in “sharp decline” even as the Taliban are on the march.

Soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea will have an earlier curfew, reports Army Times. The infantrymen have to be inside an hour earlier.

Alan L. Bean, 86, a NASA astronaut who journeyed into space two times and, as part of the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, became the fourth man to walk on the moon, died May 26 at a hospital in Houston, reports The Washington Post.

Contracts:

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $22,573,386 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Guardian Angel Facility at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of June 1, 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $22,573,386 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-18-C-0018).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $22,762,517 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 for the procurement of Technical Insertion-18/20 acoustic rapid commercial-off-the-shelf insertion systems, pre-cable kits, spares and production support. This modification establishes other options that, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract by $433,000,000. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65 percent); Clearwater, Florida (32percent); Syracuse, New York (2 percent); and Marion, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $22,762,517 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $10,907,802 firm-fixed-price delivery order to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-15-D-5208) to exercise a one-year option for production and associated provisioned items of the Navy’s WSN-7 navigation system. The AN/WSN-7(V) RLGN system is a self-contained inertial navigator designed for Navy surface ships. The AN/WSN-7B(V) RLG is a self-contained gyrocompass system utilizing ring laser gyroscope technology. The RLG is a replacement for the gyrocompasses installed onboard Navy surface ships (AN/WSN-2) and submarines (AN/WSN-2A). Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2012, 2017, 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,907,802 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding in the amount $1,915,616 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-15-D-5208).

CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,379,425 modification (P00010) exercising the second one-year option of a one-year base contract (SP4701-16-C-0040) with two one-year option periods, and one three-month transition out period for Defense Agency Initiative compliance and configuration management support services. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This brings the cumulative value of the contract to $34,079,843. Location of performance is Virginia, with a June 3, 2019, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2018 through 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option valued at maximum $8,042,071 for Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mission Support services. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of May 25, 2019. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. The contract had an 8-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $30,181,245. Fiscal 2018 Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,042,071 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-15-F-5003).

Akahi InGenesis Partners LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (HT001418D0003); American Hospital Services Group LLC, Exton, Pennsylvania (HT001418D0004); Anthony & Associates Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia (HT001418D0005); Arapaho Technical Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas (HT001418D0006); Avosys Technology Inc., San Antonio, Texas (HT001418D0007); Caban Resources LLC, El Segundo, California (HT001418D0008); Cherokee Nation Healthcare Services LLC, Stilwell, Oklahoma (HT001418D0009); CNI Professional Services LLC, Norman, Oklahoma (HT001418D0010); Defense Health Professionals LLC, Rockville, Maryland (HT001418D0011); Destiny Management Services LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (HT001418D0012); Distinctive Spectrum Healthcare Solutions JC LLC, Bowie, Maryland (HT001418D0013); Empowered Management Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas (HT001418D0014); ERProsource360 LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (HT001418D0015); General Infomatics-A Service Disabled Owned Small Business Inc., McLean, Virginia (HT001418D0016); Godwin Corp., Hyattsville, Maryland (HT001418D0017); Health Partners Management Group, Poplar Bluff, Missouri (HT001418D0018); Healthcare Resolution Services Inc., Laurel, Maryland (HT001418D0019); Medforce Government Solutions Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (HT001418D0020); Mindleaf Technologies Inc., Lowell, Massachusetts (HT001418D0021); Modern Healthcare Services JV LLC, Madison, Alabama (HT001418D0022); National Associates Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (HT001418D0023); Reef FSR – Healthcare LLC, Cary, North Carolina (HT001418D0024); Shadowbox Consulting Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (HT001418D0025); Standard Technology Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (HT001418D0026); Stratus Federal Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas (HT001418D0027); T. A. Consulting Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (HT001418D0028); and Dilligas Corp. doing business as US Got People, San Antonio, Texas (HT001418D0029), will share in multiple award, indefinite–delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $969,000,000 to provide medical support services to supplement staffing at Department of Defense military treatment facilities within the 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. These contracts shall serve as a vehicle to procure qualified clerical, certified, specialized and technical medical support services for routine staffing, temporary increases in workload, new mission support, reorganization support, limited duration need, start-up/shut-down needs, and workforce fluctuations for Defense Health Agency, Air Force, Army, and Navy military treatment facilities. The services will not include direct patient care, advisory and assistance, information technology, housekeeping or facility management or services requiring access to classified information. Services are procured on separate task orders by ordering locations. The ordering period is for five years from July 11, 2018, to July 10, 2023. Work location is task order dependent but will occur within the 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Task orders will be funded by funds available at time of task order award. The contracts were competitively solicited via the Federal Business Opportunity website. The Defense Health Agency, Contracting Office – National Capital Region, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $416,438,385 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of three Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A multi-mission maritime aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.7 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various other locations within the US (8 percent); and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy), funds in the amount of $416,438,385 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Edifice Solutions, Beltsville, Maryland, is awarded $11,179,388 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008018F4544 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-17-D-0009) for construction of a 21 point firing range at Joint Base Andrews. The fully enclosed firing range will increase the range capability to meet Air Force standards and to handle the influx of personnel requiring weapons training. New facilities include two structures a new one story steel framed 21 point enclosed firing range and a new freestanding one story administration building adjacent to the existing administration building. The task order also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $11,428,886. Work will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2017 military construction (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $11,179,388 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was awarded a $19,370,000 firm-fixed-price contract to upgrade, expand and connect sites to the current Joint Japan Land Mobile Radio system and upgrade the Army backup core infrastructure in Japan. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-D-0036).

