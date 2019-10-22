Hospital Marks Decade With MedStar Health

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is celebrating a milestone this month. October 2019 marks a decade that St. Mary’s Hospital has been with MedStar Health.

In October 2009, the 97-year-old hospital joined the regional not-for-profit health care system that today cares for millions of patients each year. MedStar Health’s 30,000 associates and 5,400 affiliated physicians are committed to living the core SPIRIT values — Service, Patient First, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork.

“As the only hospital in St. Mary’s County and its largest private employer, we joined MedStar Health to ensure we could meet the needs of our rapidly-expanding community,” said Christine R. Wray, FACHE, president of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “And as a member of MedStar Health, we have been able to recruit top-notch providers, invest even more in our workforce, refer patients to a vast network of excellent regional centers, and continue innovating for our patients and associates, among other benefits.”

Planned for early 2020, the hospital’s next major system move is a transition to MedConnect — the unified electronic health record system that allows patients’ health data to be accessed from any MedStar Health facility, including hospitals, doctors’ offices, and ambulatory centers. This secure advancement provides a continuity of care that makes appointments more efficient, with providers having real-time access to a patient’s imaging, past laboratory results, and other vital health information.

“MedConnect is a great example of the power we harness as MedStar Health,” Ms. Wray said. “This benefits our patients, who get even safer care through these innovations.”

Founded in 1912, the hospital has expanded far beyond its original footprint in a home on Fenwick Street. In addition to 24-hour emergency, acute inpatient, and outpatient care, MedStar St. Mary’s is home to specialty physician offices, imaging services, behavioral health care, women’s health services, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, community health classes, and much more.

Through MedStar Transport, patients in need of higher levels of care may also be transferred quickly by helicopter to locations including MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, or MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

“We are very proud of the hospital’s role in our community and all that we’ve accomplished together,” Ms. Wray said. “We look forward to new advancements with the same commitment to compassionate, high-quality care that our associates and clinicians have always held.”

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.