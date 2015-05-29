Hopkins Names Dameron Student ‘Talented Youth’

BALTIMORE: The Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth announced its academic excellence awards earlier this month.

David Cannavo, a high-achieving student from Dameron, was honored as one of the brightest young students in the world at the Center for Talented Youth’s regional awards ceremony for academically advanced children.

David, a participant in the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for his exceptional performance on a rigorous, above-grade-level math test given to academically talented second-through-eighth-grade students. This is David’s second award from Johns Hopkins for exceptional abilities in mathematics since entering the CTY program.

As part of the CTY Talent Search, advanced young learners take above-grade level tests that identify academic talent and reveal gaps between a child’s academic program and his actual capacity for learning. Seventh and eighth graders take the SAT or ACT—the same tests used for college admissions. David, who tested as an eighth-grader while attending Spring Ridge Middle School, scored an impressive 640 on the SAT.

David, now a student at Great Mills High School, Great Mills, MD, was one of more than 33,000 students from 60-plus countries who participated in the CTY Talent Search in 2014. Because of the difficulty of the tests, only about 30 percent of students who participated earned an invitation to a CTY Awards Ceremony where they are individually honored for their academic performance and potential.

“Congratulations to all of the outstanding young people recognized as part of the CTY Awards Ceremonies for their willingness to challenge themselves by taking a test originally designed for significantly older students,” said Elaine Tuttle Hansen, executive director of CTY. “This is an opportunity to recognize these students’ achievements but to also honor the parents and educators who have nurtured and supported their intellectual growth and development.”

This spring, more than 8,470 CTY Talent Search honorees were invited to participate in 41 CTY Award Ceremonies across the U.S. and in China and Hong Kong.

About The Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth (CTY)

A nonprofit at one of the nation’s premier universities, CTY identifies academic talent in the world’s brightest K-12 learners and supports their growth with accredited summer, online, and family programs, services, and resources designed to meet their needs.

CTY draws students from 50 states and nearly 82 countries worldwide.

CTY provided $5.8 million in financial aid to more than 7,400 students for Talent Search or programs in fiscal 2014.

CTY Talent Search participants are a diverse group: Among those who chose to report their ethnicity, 40 percent describe themselves as white or Caucasian, 26 percent as Asian American or Asian, 12 percent as Latino or Hispanic, 11 percent as black or African American, 6 percent as of South Asian origin, less than one percent as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, less than one percent as Native American, and 5 percent as other.

