The Leonardtown Rotary Club will hold its annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser to support scholarships for first responders and military or their dependents attending the College of Southern Maryland. Additionally, local heroes will be recognized throughout November with a US flag display on the lawn of CSM’s Leonardtown campus.

“Flags for Heroes is a beautiful tribute to the people who’ve made a difference in our community or in someone’s life. It can be a service member, a first responder, a family member or friend, or just someone you admire. And, this year, individuals can have a flag posted in honor of their hero at no cost,” said Melissa Rodriguez, club president. “Corporate sponsorships with added benefits are also available. “

Leonardtown Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts support scholarships and a range of other charitable causes directly benefiting St. Mary’s County residents.

The club’s Flags for Heroes display will be in place throughout November. To submit the name of your Hero for a flag to be posted in this year’s display at no cost, email the name and relevant details to [email protected].

To explore corporate sponsorship opportunities, click here.