Home Upgrade Grants for Qualified Owners

The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland is providing weatherization upgrade grants with funding from the Maryland Energy Administration. Qualified homeowners can receive no cost upgrades that save money on monthly utility bills and make homes more energy efficient.

All homeowners must meet income criteria and provide proof of income:

Pages 1 & 2 of Federal Income Tax Return Form 1040 for all adults in the household

Electric Bill

Gas Bill (if applicable)

Bill from other fuel supplier (if applicable)

Household Annual Income is based on the number of persons in the household.

The following make the home ineligible for this opportunity:

False Income Statements

Aggressive dogs not safely handled or restrained

Drug use on premises

Threats to Auditor

Structural issues

Rental property

Any safety or other issues prohibited by grant requirements/conditions

In addition, the following could, after inspection, also make the home ineligible:

Knob & Tube wiring (prevents installation of attic insulation)

Mold or organic growth

Water issues, such as a hole in the roof or standing water in the basement or crawlspace

Home sealed too tightly, resulting in the lack of natural ventilation

Major roof issues

Major plumbing issues

Gas leak

To apply, complete & submit the Affidavit of Income and the required documentation to: Email:[email protected]

FAX:301-737-5628

Mail:Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland; Attn: Energy Efficiency Programs; 21155 Lexwood Drive; Suite C; Lexington Park, MD 20653

Download the application here.