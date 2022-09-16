September 16, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

Colonial Children Topic of Sept. 7 Talk -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Free Civil Legal Help at Lex Park Library -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Expect Lane Closures Near Base Gates for Sidewalk Construction -

Monday, August 29, 2022

Telehealth Booth Opens at Lex Park Library -

Monday, August 29, 2022

Home Upgrade Grants for Qualified Owners

Posted by on Friday, September 16, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland is providing weatherization upgrade grants with funding from the Maryland Energy Administration. Qualified homeowners can receive no cost upgrades that save money on monthly utility bills and make homes more energy efficient.

Visit the St. Marys Housing Authority Website.

All homeowners must meet income criteria and provide proof of income:

  • Pages 1 & 2 of Federal Income Tax Return Form 1040 for all adults in the household
  • Electric Bill
  • Gas Bill (if applicable)
  • Bill from other fuel supplier (if applicable)

Household Annual Income is based on the number of persons in the household.

 

 

 

The following make the home ineligible for this opportunity:

  • False Income Statements
  • Aggressive dogs not safely handled or restrained
  • Drug use on premises
  • Threats to Auditor
  • Structural issues
  • Rental property
  • Any safety or other issues prohibited by grant requirements/conditions

In addition, the following could, after inspection, also make the home ineligible:

  • Knob & Tube wiring (prevents installation of attic insulation)
  • Mold or organic growth
  • Water issues, such as a hole in the roof or standing water in the basement or crawlspace
  • Home sealed too tightly, resulting in the lack of natural ventilation
  • Major roof issues
  • Major plumbing issues
  • Gas leak

To apply, complete & submit the Affidavit of Income and the required documentation to: Email:[email protected]

FAX:301-737-5628

Mail:Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland; Attn: Energy Efficiency Programs; 21155 Lexwood Drive; Suite C; Lexington Park, MD 20653

 

Download the application here.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment