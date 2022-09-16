Home Upgrade Grants for Qualified Owners
The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland is providing weatherization upgrade grants with funding from the Maryland Energy Administration. Qualified homeowners can receive no cost upgrades that save money on monthly utility bills and make homes more energy efficient.
Visit the St. Marys Housing Authority Website.
All homeowners must meet income criteria and provide proof of income:
- Pages 1 & 2 of Federal Income Tax Return Form 1040 for all adults in the household
- Electric Bill
- Gas Bill (if applicable)
- Bill from other fuel supplier (if applicable)
Household Annual Income is based on the number of persons in the household.
The following make the home ineligible for this opportunity:
- False Income Statements
- Aggressive dogs not safely handled or restrained
- Drug use on premises
- Threats to Auditor
- Structural issues
- Rental property
- Any safety or other issues prohibited by grant requirements/conditions
In addition, the following could, after inspection, also make the home ineligible:
- Knob & Tube wiring (prevents installation of attic insulation)
- Mold or organic growth
- Water issues, such as a hole in the roof or standing water in the basement or crawlspace
- Home sealed too tightly, resulting in the lack of natural ventilation
- Major roof issues
- Major plumbing issues
- Gas leak
To apply, complete & submit the Affidavit of Income and the required documentation to: Email:[email protected]
FAX:301-737-5628
Mail:Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland; Attn: Energy Efficiency Programs; 21155 Lexwood Drive; Suite C; Lexington Park, MD 20653
Download the application here.