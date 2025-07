Home Grown Market Adds Wednesday Hours

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

The Home Grown Farm Market is now open on Wednesdays through the end of August in addition to the regular Saturday hours.

The market is a producer-only market that sells fresh produce, flowers, plants, meats, cheeses, and baked goods while promoting sustainable agriculture.

Cash, credit and debit cards, EBT, and WIC vouchers accepted.