Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 27, 2020

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, including new exhibits, is now open daily from noon to 4 pm, with pre-purchased tickets. Walk-ins will be accepted if possible. Tour slots can be reserved by calling 301-994-1471. There are limited slots per day. Maximum number of people is 10 per group or family unit. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The pier and outside grounds, paths and picnic areas are open to visitors from dawn until dusk. Museum employees ask that visitors please observe social distancing best-practices while there.

The museum has a Home for the Holidays event set from noon to 4 pm Sunday, November 29.

Visitors can complete their holiday shopping at the museum’s outdoor shop as it celebrates the third annual Museum Store Sunday. There will be an outdoor tent for socially distanced shopping. Support the museum’s missions with your purchases. Lots of unique and local items are available.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is at 44720 Point Breeze Road, Piney Point, MD 20674. Call 301-994-1471 for more information or find them on Facebook.

Other upcoming holiday events include:

St. Clement’s Island Museum Holiday Open House from noon to 4 pm Sunday, December 6.

Enjoy the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit 2020 inside the museum with take-home kids activities, music, take-home refreshments and much more.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the museum store. All guests must always wear masks while in the museum building, and social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. Museum staff will be wearing masks, and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. There will be individually bagged cookies and crafts for the kids to take home. Free admission and activities are available for visitors of all ages.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626. Call 301-769-2222 for more information or find them on Facebook.

The doll and train exhibit will run from December 1, 2020 – January 3, 2021, noon to 4 pm daily, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be antique and collectible dolls (like Barbie, American Girl and more), classic trains, and other retro toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum.

As it is not possible to gather in Leonardtown Square for Christmas on the Square and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony or any of the Santa events this year due to the COVID-19 precautions, the commissioners of Leonardtown would like to extend an invitation to tune in for a virtual holiday celebration, “A Christmas in Leonardtown.”

Let Leonardtown help get you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy festive holiday performances, a Holiday Shopping Showcase & Craft Fair, Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a Virtual Annual Tree Lighting, and much more. Tune in at www.visitleonardtownmd.com/christmas or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page on Saturday, December 12, starting at 3 pm.

Call 301-475-9791 for more information.