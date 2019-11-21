HMS Queen Elizabeth Visits Annapolis

Photo by Dave Jenkins, InfoGibraltar

The HMS Queen Elizabeth visits an Annapolis anchorage just south of the Bay Bridge, to host the 2019 Atlantic Future Forum on Thursday, reports The Baltimore Sun. The Royal Navy event will involve guests from industry, military, and the government to discuss artificial intelligence, robotics, and big data. The carrier also participated in weeks-long trials and training exercises off the East Coast.

Rising costs, dwindling recruit numbers, and increasing demands might bring back the draft. Military Times reports on a five-year canvassing by retired Army Maj. Gen. Dennis Laich and Col. Larry Wilkerson along with members of the All-Volunteer Force Forum.

There is a significant and growing shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Forbes reports on this year’s ISC2 cybersecurity workforce report. The skills gap stands at just over 4 million globally in 2019, up from 2.9 million in 2018.

Security Boulevard presents a beginners guide to a cybersecurity career. The need is urgent and a variety of career paths are available and training routes to reach those paths.

JobZone will hold a CyberSecurity Hiring Event at the Cyber/Apprenticeship Virginia Job Fair on December 7, 2019, at Security University in Herndon, VA. Information about the event and how to upload resumes can be found here.



Central control is the Achilles heel of cyber catastrophe, reports Fifth Domain. While US essential services are vulnerable to cyberattacks, residents could still rely on local, state, and national law enforcement. In China, all essential services are administered by a single, central control. An Achilles’ heel for the entire nation.

Blue Origin wins its protest against US Air Force’s procurement plan, reports Defense News, before a contract has even been issued. The upheld challenge by the Jeff Bezos-founded rocket firm against the Air Force’s National Security Space Launch program’s Phase 2 Launch Service Procurement, will downselect two firms that will have the right to compete for the next five years of military space launches.

Chief Edward Gallagher, cleared by President Trump, could be ousted from the Seals. The New York Times reports Gallagher is expected to be stripped of his membership in the Seals. The commander of the Seals, RADM Collin Green, reportedly has the backing of CNO ADM Michael Gilday and NavSec Richard Spencer, in seeking to dismiss Gallagher. President Trump last week cleared Gallagher of any judicial punishment in the war crimes case.

A NATO panel finds Russia an aggressive and persistent threat to European and North American allies, reports USNI. Moscow’s persistent attempts to “divide and conquer” the western democracies started with the seizing of Crimea in 2014, said Raimundas Karoblis, Lithuania’s minister of defense, who also noted the US should recognize Lithuania’s spending on infrastructure projects is part of burden-sharing.

A Pentagon watchdog expects ISIS to revamp Syrian operations and grow abilities to target the West, reports Military Times, after curtailing of US and allied-Syrian Democratic Forces’ operations.

Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash, reports The Associated Press. Official reports indicate it was the result of enemy fire.

Martinette Marine starts construction on the first combatant ship for Saudi Arabia, reports UPI. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the 4,409-ton tailored littoral combat ship variant and will work in partnership with FMM to build the ship, the first of which will eventually be christened the HMS Saud.

Federal transportation safety investigators say Boeing should redesign the engine housing on its 737 NG planes, following a deadly catastrophe on Southwest flight 1380 in April of last year, reports Business Insider. In April 2018, Flight 1380’s engine came apart, killing a passenger when debris struck the plane’s body.

Contracts:

Threat Tec LLC, Hampton, Virginia, was awarded an $8,066,481 modification (P00005) to contract W9124E-18-D-0002 for training support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 24, 2020. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Polk, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded an $86,346,780 for an undefinitized contract action, ceiling-priced, indefinite-delivery, firm-fixed price, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement of the MK-41 Vertical Launch System. Work will be performed in Ventura, California (65%); various contractor supplier locations throughout the US (23%); and various contractor divisions located in Clearwater, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; and La Mesa, Mexico (collectively 12% as breakdown cannot be determined at this time). This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by November 2024. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,583,191 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-20-F-0WB0) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-WB01).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $23,488,366 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6267 to exercise and fund options for engineering services and Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (85%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (15%), and is expected to be complete by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,921,361 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $15,796,385 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00038) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-17-C-0001) to provide services for the U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II D5 strategic weapon system programs, U.S. SSGN attack weapon systems, nuclear weapon surety and future concepts. Work will be performed at Rockville, Maryland (70.3%); Washington, District of Columbia (14.33%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5.1%); Silverdale, Washington (2.7 %); Norfolk, Virginia (1.5% ); San Diego, California (1.5%); Alexandria, Virginia (1.1%); Barrow, United Kingdom (1.1%); Ocala, Florida (0.20%); Ball Ground, Georgia (0.20 %); Saint Mary’s, Georgia (0.2%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (0.17%); Montgomery Village, Maryland (0.15%); Thurmont, Maryland (0.15%); Buffalo, New York (0.15%); New Lebanon, New York (0.15%); New Paris, Ohio (0.15%); Downingtown, Pennsylvania (0.15%); Wexford, Pennsylvania (0.15%); Alton, Virginia (0.15%); Springfield, Virginia (0.15%); Vienna, Virginia (0.15%); and Baltimore, Maryland (0.10%), with an expected completion date of September 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,938,482; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,126,542 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-17-C-0001).

BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $15,245,739 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00006 under a previously awarded contract (N00604-19-C-4001) to exercise option year one for the operation and maintenance of Navy communication, electronic and computer systems. The contract includes a 12-month base period and four one-year option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $29,146,674, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total value to $79,707,560. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii (94%); and Geraldton, Australia (6%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2020; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,019,559 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a full and open, unrestricted basis with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Regional Contracting Department, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

