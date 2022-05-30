History Lecture Series Continues June 2

Historically Speaking will be presented Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Daugherty-Palmer Commons. The topic will be “Plantation as Mission: American Indians, Enslaved Africans, and Jesuit Missionaries in Maryland.” The lecture is a joint undertaking of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St Mary’s College.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 pm.

People of American Indian, African, and European ancestry have been connected with Maryland’s Jesuit plantations throughout their history. Archaeological evidence of Indian missions in Maryland — however fragmented — contributes to a narrative of the Maryland missions that is at odds with prevailing 19th- and 20th-century histories.

Join Dr. Laura Masur, associate professor of anthropology at the Catholic University of America, as she probes this often-overlooked part of Maryland — and St. Mary’s County — history.

A pre-lecture reception will be held on the terrace of Daugherty-Palmer Commons starting at 6:15 pm. The lecture and reception are free, but reservations are required. Click here to reserve a spot.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown, MD. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.