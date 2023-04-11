Historical Society Plans Annual Meeting

Librarian and archivist Kent Randell will be the speaker for the St. Mary’s County Historical Society’s 2023 annual meeting and spring dinner on May 5.

The event will be held from 6 to 9:30pm at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.

Mr. Randell’s topic will be “Debunking Myths Concerning Surnames During the Era of Slavery.”

Mr. Randell will address the complexity of the origins of family names of enslaved and formerly enslaved persons in St. Mary’s County. He will present evidence that debunks the myth that freed persons took the name of their most recent enslaver and disentangle the complexities of who and why emancipated and enslaved African-Americans came to acquire their family names.

His remarks will be of particular interest to Historical Society members (and guests) who have or intend to trace their family histories.

Make your reservations here. Registration forms may be downloaded here.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.