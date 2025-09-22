Historical Society Dinner Set Oct. 24

Save the date for the Historical Society of St. Mary’s 2025 fall dinner at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Donald Barber and David Brown will engage in a conversation–along with your questions–about the Barber family: four generations in St. Mary’s County from enslavement to today.

The dinner will be held from 6 to 9pm Friday, October 24, Olde Breton Inn at 21890 Society Hill Road.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.