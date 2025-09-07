Healthy St. Mary’s Holds Period Product Drive

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 7, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host a period product drive at its annual meeting on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The meeting will be held from 8:30am to 2pm in the SMART Building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road in California.

All community members are invited to register and attend the free event. Participants will learn from subject matter experts and receive updates on health improvement efforts happening within St. Mary’s County. To register, click here.

Community members are invited to attend the meeting or drop off new, unopened period products during the event. To learn how to host your own drive, visit the HSMP website.

The meeting, “Public Health Starts Here: Thriving in St. Mary’s,” will include learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County:

Behavioral Health (including mental health and substance use prevention and control)

Chronic Disease

Environmental Health

Violence, Injury, and Trauma

“This year’s Annual Meeting is a great opportunity to engage with others around improving health in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer and HSMP co-chair. “Attendees will hear about HSMP’s progress over the past year and learn how to get involved in current and upcoming health initiatives.”