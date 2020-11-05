Health Insurance Enrollment Opens

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, November 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Uninsured individuals seeking health insurance can visit the Maryland Health Connection to find the plan that fits their needs, said Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

“Today marks the beginning of the 2021 open enrollment period, and I encourage all Marylanders to visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov as soon as possible to browse plans and find the one that works best for them. I encourage Marylanders with current health insurance plans to check the rates and coverage of their plan to ensure it is still the best fit for them. Financial assistance is available to many who apply through the Maryland exchange.

The congressman said that as Maryland continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critically important that every family in the state have health care. He said he will continue to work with his colleagues in Congress to expand access to affordable, quality care and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Marylanders can apply for coverage online at MarylandHealthConnection.gov. They can also download the “Enroll MHC” app to shop and apply for coverage on a mobile device. The app is available for free in the App Store (iOS) and the Google Play Store (Android). Free assistance is available over the phone by calling toll-free 1-855-642-8572 (TTY: 1-855-642-8573) to reach the consumer support center.

The deadline to sign up for coverage for 2021 is December 15.

For more information on the Maryland Health Connection, click here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.