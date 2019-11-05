Health Insurance Enrollment Open

November 1, 2019, was the start of the open enrollment period for quality, affordable health insurance plans for 2020. Log on to www.healthcare.gov to shop for your health insurance.

Marylanders can apply for coverage online at MarylandHealthConnection.gov. They can also download the “Enroll MHC” app to shop and apply for coverage on a mobile device. The app is available for free in the App Store (iOS) and the Google Play Store (Android). Free in-person help with enrollment is also available; Marylanders can find assistance close to home by clicking here. Assistance is also available over the phone by calling toll-free 1-855-642-8572 (TTY: 1-855-642-8573) to reach the consumer support center.

The deadline to sign up for coverage for 2020 is Dec. 15. For more information on the Maryland Health Connection, click here.

When the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, more than 16 percent of Americans were uninsured, many unable to access or afford even basic coverage. With the ACA, that changed dramatically, and at the end of the Obama administration that figure had fallen to as low as 7.4 percent.

The number of uninsured is again increasing.

“For the 27.5 million uninsured Americans, the start of open enrollment represents a chance to get covered starting on January 1, 2020, with many of the plans offering cost-saving subsidies to help consumers save on their monthly premiums,” announced Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD). “Making sure individuals and families have appropriate coverage is a key first step to improving the health and well being of communities and the country as a whole.”

Rep. Hoyer reports that, on average, premiums will be lower for 2020 than they were for 2019.

“I encourage every American, even those who currently have insurance, to log on to the government’s health care site linked above, before Dec. 15 to review options and choose a plan that works for them.

“House Democrats have passed legislation to protect and expand coverage, which the Senate ought to take up now. We will continue to work to ensure that every American can access affordable, high-quality health care and will continue to fight challenges that would undermine these efforts in Congress and in the courts,” the congressman said.

