Health Hub Earns $5M Grant to Continue Work

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been awarded $5 million in grant funding from a state program that aims to improve health outcomes in underserved communities.

Funding from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission Health Equity Resource Communities program will be spread out over five years to help sustain operations at the St. Mary’s Health Hub in Lexington Park, including behavioral health walk-in crisis services and a variety of programs to promote health and wellness for residents.

The Health Hub currently offers walk-in evaluations of mental health and addiction, crisis counseling, primary care medical services, and many additional community services that address the non-medical parts of people’s lives affecting their health. The Health Hub team also helps people connect to health and wellness services in the community that they may need.

“This new HERC grant is critical to continuing services at the Health Hub. While our prior grant funding was ending, we were able to demonstrate the incredible value of what the Health Hub team does for our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “The Health Hub is a collaboration of our whole agency team and many community partners. It improves access to health care, is a major resource for a person in crisis, and helps people succeed in both health and overall wellness. We are so grateful for this support from CHRC to continue serving our St. Mary’s County community members.”

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit hub.smchd.org.