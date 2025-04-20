Health Dept. to Host Community Baby Shower

New and expecting St. Mary’s County parents are invited to a community baby shower on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The St. Mary’s Health Department will hold the event from 9am to noon May 3 at the Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center at 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The free event will offer giveaway items to attendees, including diaper bags, diapers, baby wipes, and essential baby items while supplies last. Special raffle items include car seats, pack ‘n-plays, and more. Additionally, families will be connected to community resources.

“Our Maternal, Child and Elder Health Unit has done a great job establishing the community baby shower as a biannual community event,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer. “We’re excited to celebrate our growing St. Mary’s families by offering support, free resources, and valuable education.”

Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited to 300 participants. Click here to register.

Individuals must live in St. Mary’s County and be either pregnant/expecting or raising a new baby (less than 1 year old).

To learn more about SMCHD’s programs and services for infants, children, and families, click here.