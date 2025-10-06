Health and Wellness Fair Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, October 6, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The 2025 Community Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, October 10, from 9am to 3:30pm at the University of Maryland Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This year’s screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be providing flu and COVID- 19 vaccinations. Bring your insurance card, all insurance providers are accepted.

Sound bath sessions will be provided by Whole Soul Wellness Riverside. Please note, sound baths may not be suitable for individuals with pacemakers or other electronic implants, certain forms of epilepsy, or conditions that may trigger sound-induced seizures.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens.

Presentations this year include:

Estate Planning & Trusts (9:30am) p resented by: Brian Ritter of Ritter Elder Law & Estate Planning

Food for Thought & Moves that Matter: Outsmarting Cognitive Decline (10:45am) p resented by Ciara Hoover, LCPC and Veronica Rivers, LCSW-C., Inner Peace Therapeutic Services LLC

Caring for the Caregiver: The Critical Role of Self-Care (1pm) p resented by Dr. Deon Little, University of Maryland Extension

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services thanks the many sponsors that support this event, including The Pharmacy at PJ Bean, St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks – Museum Division, Morningside House of St. Charles, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, Asbury Solomons, Green Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation, The Pinnacle for Mental Health & Human Relations, Edward Jones, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and Harmony at Waldorf.

Want to skip the registration line? Register online here. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon Thursday, October 9.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Nicoletta Pollice at 301-475-4200, ext. 1074, or email [email protected].