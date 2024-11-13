Have Building Blocks, Will Challenge

Have building blocks? Then why not build a lighthouse? A competition will be held this holiday season in honor of the Piney Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac River.

For the challenge, participants will create a lighthouse model using interlocking building bricks and bring it to the museum in Piney Point for display and judging. The challenge has two age group categories: 12 and younger, and 13 and older.

Challenge rules:

MATERIAL: All entries must be made with interlocking building blocks (any variety or brand).

SIZE: The final size of your entry must be no bigger than 12 inches wide x 12 inches deep x 24 inches high.

BASE: Entries must be placed on a sturdy base, such as plywood, foam core or heavy cardboard. The base should be able to support your entry’s weight without bowing.

No kits may be entered. The entry must be constructed as a completely unique creation.

No electronics or other materials are allowed. All components must be interlocking building blocks.

Models should be brought to the main museum at 44720 Lighthouse Road any day from November 25-30 (closed Thanksgiving Day) between 10am and 4pm. Models will be on display for all of December 2024 for voting. Models can then be picked up any day from January 2-12 between 10am and 4pm.

The selection of winners will be done by popular vote.

All who attend the Evening Tides event, Holiday Open House at Piney Point, or visit the museum during December (regular admission applies, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) from 10am to 5pm will receive a ticket to cast their vote. Additional tickets may be purchased at the museum store at five tickets for $1, with proceeds benefiting the museum.

Winners will be notified January 2. The overall winner in each age group will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and bragging rights as 2024’s best lighthouse builder.

Participation is free, and registration is required by emailing [email protected] or calling 301-475-4200 ext. 1832.

For more information about the contest, holiday events, or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, call 301-994-1471.