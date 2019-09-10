Have a LunchBox Talk with TechPort

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

TechPort is holding a LunchBox Talk from noon to 1:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The event is being publicized with help from The Patuxent Partnership.

LunchBox Talks focus on topics of keen interest to startups. The events are tightly focused and meant to offer actionable information to participants, making them highly valuable.

Prior LunchBox Talks have been on topics such as UMD Venture Funding Opportunities; UAS Research; Protecting Your Invention; Dealing with the Big3; and much more.

TechPort focuses on the most important aspects of building a tech startup in the current market. According to its website, the organization helps startups who have great ideas and need to help to get them to market.

Small companies can have a great idea, but there is a good chance that other companies are already working on something similar. This makes speed a priority, and TechPort can help. The organization can offer modeling, prototyping and marketing help.

TechPort is a consultancy-based approach that brings startups together in an airport environment. Its website says that its upbeat working environment is part of its success. It provides state-of-the-art facilities and an aircraft hanger-style workshop for product development. TechPort is able to bring in consultants, partners, and investors for clients.

The facility is managed by the University of Maryland so it can connect startups with university research and investment options.

TechPort is located at the St. Mary’s County Airport, so startups are located near other startups and established UAS, high tech, and aero companies.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.