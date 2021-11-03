Harpsichordist to Perform in Valley Lee

Posted by Tom Watts on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Music from Poplar Hill series will feature harpsichordist Joyce Lindorff with Ensemble Triolet.

Tickets are on sale now for the event at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee. It will be held at 7:30 pm Friday, November 5, 2021.

Ms. Lindorff is an internationally renowned harpsichord performer and teacher, and a 2021-22 Library Research Fellow at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. For her performance at Music from Poplar Hill she is joined by flutist Wendy Stern and violinist Shelby Yamin in an intimate, magical evening of Baroque and present-day chamber music.

Tickets may be purchased here.

An educational program for youth will follow the next day, click here for details.

Ms. Lindorff has performed throughout the US, Europe, Russia, Japan, and China, receiving solo recitalist awards from the Pro Musicis Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

She has performed with the early music ensembles Hesperus, Tempesta di Mare, Newberry Consort, Charbonnier Viol Ensemble, and the Waverly Consort. Based in New York for many years, she performed as keyboardist with the New York Philharmonic, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and New York Chamber Symphony, and was a Teaching-Artist for the Lincoln Center Institute for the Arts in Education.

Her recordings can be heard on the Titanic, Centaur, CRI, Serenus, Digitech, BCM&D, Affetto, and Paladino labels.

A 2018-19 Research Fellow at the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington at Mount Vernon, Ms. Lindorff has been researching music from the archives and performing Nelly Custis’ repertoire on the reproduction instrument, a unique instrument that is a replication of an original artifact and was meticulously hand-built over two and a half years by John Watson, Conservator of Early Keyboard Instruments.

She went to Mount Vernon specifically to work with the new reproduction of Nelly Custis’ harpsichord, and then completed her research A Harpsichord as Cultural Narrator: Eleanor Parke Custis and Music-Making at Mount Vernon.

The church is at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee.

The concert is supported by grants from SMECO and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.