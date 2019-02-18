Harman to Speak on Small Business

Emily Harman, SES director of the Office of Small Business Programs for the US Department of the Navy, will be the featured speaker at an event observing Women’s History Month and hosted by The Patuxent Partnership.

The event, titled “Small Business: The First Option,” will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from noon to 1:30 pm at Precise Conference Center on the third floor. The building is located at 22290 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park.

Bring a lunch and join The Patuxent Partnership for this discussion about how the women-owned small business community is contributing the success of missions for the United States Navy and Marine Corps. The speaker and participants will also discuss some of the biggest challenges expected in the coming years.

The Patuxent Partnership invites its members and the Pax River business community to hear the speaker and be a part of the discussion.

TPP also wishes to thank Precise Systems Inc. for supporting the program and providing the venue.

Check-in for the event will begin at 11:30 am. Attendees should bring their lunches; TPP will provide water and cookies.

Check out the TPP website for information on the program.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.