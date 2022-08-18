Harm Reduction Office Moving to New Location

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program office will be moving from its current location to the newly renovated St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The HRP office will be closed on August 18 and 19 for relocation, and services will resume Monday, August 22, 2022, from the Health Hub. Support groups will not be held during August and will recommence in September.

HRP offers a broad range of scientifically proven interventions which advance the health and wellness of individuals and communities, including:

HIV testing and referral to treatment

Hepatitis C testing and treatment

Buprenorphine treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Collection and safe disposal of used syringes, and distribution of sterile supplies

Tips on safer injection

Outreach and peer education

Referrals for STI testing

Overdose response training and naloxone distribution

Linkage to treatment, recovery, and community support services

Referrals for wound care

Tips and resources for safer sex, including condoms

“Harm reduction programs lower HIV and hepatitis transmission, prevent fatal overdoses, and encourage persons with substance use disorder into treatment and recovery,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Moving this program into the new Health Hub makes it more accessible, and better connected to future crisis services and community support programs.”

For more information about HRP services, call 301-862-1680.