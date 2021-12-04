Gymnasts Begin Competition Season

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, December 4, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy participated in their first competitive meet of the 2021-2022 season November 14. Thirty-seven gymnasts from Levels 2-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams represented St. Mary’s County at the Veterans Invitational Meet hosted by Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton, MD.

Nine individual athletes placed in the top three All-Around for their respective level and division. The competitors finished with three third-place, one second-place, and five first-place awards. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed.

The gymnasts will be competing again December 4 and 5 at the Gingerbread Invitational at Beach Bounders Gymnastics in Fruitland, MD.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is at 21770 FDR Blvd. A in Lexington Park.

Visit the academy’s website or call 301-862-1462 for information.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org