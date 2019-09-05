Groups Can Apply for Charitable Funds

The charitable foundation arm of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is looking for local non-profit organizations to benefit from its Charitable Funds. Eligible groups are those that are working to end the opioid crisis in Southern Maryland. They will be able to apply for the charitable funds that will be raised in 2020.

As part of its commitment to the Southern Maryland community, every year SMECO raises funds for a different local charity. As 2020 approaches, SMECO is focusing on organizations that work to end the opioid epidemic in Southern Maryland. Across the country, life in small towns has been turned upside down by opioid use, and SMECO knows that successful programs require an engaged community to help save lives.

Local non-profit groups are invited to apply for consideration to be chosen as the SMECO Foundation’s 2020 corporate charity. To be considered, organizations have to be located in SMECO’s service area and working to address the opioid epidemic through education, treatment, or prevention. To submit an online application, go to SMECO’s website.

Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director, said, “If we can raise funds to help save lives, we will have succeeded in our mission to make a valuable contribution to the Southern Maryland community.”

The cooperative’s primary fund-raisers are the SMECO 75 Bike Ride that is held in June and the annual Charity Golf Outing held in October. Both events are supported by volunteer employees, the SMECO executive team, and vendors that participate. In 2018, the SMECO Charitable Foundation contributed more than $55,000 to local groups.

