Groundbreaking Held for St. Mary’s YMCA

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, November 15, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Congressman Steny H. Hoyer Facebook photos)

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said he was pleased to attend the groundbreaking for the long-awaited St. Mary’s County Family YMCA, “which will enhance youth development and promote healthy living in #MD05.”

“I will continue working to secure investments that support families and strengthen our communities across Maryland,” he said at the November 12 event near the Great Mills pool.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.