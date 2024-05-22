Great Mills Pool to Open May 25

Celebrate the Start of Summer at the Splash Bash Pool Party

The Great Mills swimming pool is in preparation for summer and outdoor operations. It will open Saturday, May 25.

Celebrate the reopening and start of the summer season on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 1 to 4pm for a Splash Bash Pool Party. Featuring fun pool games and music, the event is sure to be a blast for the entire family. Please note daily/open swim admission pricing applies.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/pool for admission prices, hours, membership information, to register for summer programs, to reserve the pool for parties, and more. Note: 2024 summer hours will include daytime open swim options for the season, beginning on Monday, June 10, through Friday, August 16.

The Great Mills pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills; questions on pool operations may be directed to 301-866-6560.