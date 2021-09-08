Great Mills Pool to Close for Bubble Installation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Beginning Thursday, September 9, the Great Mills pool will be closed to begin the installation of its inflatable dome structure and transform it into an indoor swimming facility. The pool will reopen September 16 as an indoor pool.

For a schedule of all Great Mills pool programming, click here.

Reservations are recommended for usage of the Great Mills pool; walk-ins are accepted but not guaranteed based on space. Reservations can be made online here or at 301-866-6560.