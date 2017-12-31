Grateful Veteran Says Thank You to Donors

Scott Teed has already worn many hats in his life. The 43-year-old Lexington Park resident has been a sailor, a technician, a parent, a veteran, and now a student. Mr. Teed is now pursing two associate degrees at the College of Southern Maryland: one in electrical engineering and one in math and physical sciences.

As a veteran, Mr. Teed has a particularly rich set of skills and experiences. “I served as a fire controlman, a weapons control systems technician, in the US Navy from 1992 to 1997 — just shy of six years. I served onboard the USS Nimitz, homeported in Bremerton, Washington, and onboard the USS San Jacinto, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia,” he said. “I served in the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Southern Watch and in the Adriatic Sea as part of Operation Joint Endeavour.”

Now in the civilian workforce, Mr. Teed’s goal is to better his position by earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and hopes to some day enter the field of teaching. Money, however, is an issue. Not only is he paying for regular household bills, but as Mr. Teed pursues his own college education, he has two children in college.

As a student, Mr. Teed is receiving two scholarships at CSM, the Jaye S. Ives Freedom Scholarship and Veterans Educational Endowed Scholarship. “The scholarships allow me to not worry about the financial burden of my classes and tuition,” he said.

Grateful for the help, Mr. Teed said he thanks scholarship donors for “trusting in me to use their generous gifts wisely”

“It is a sign of loyalty to give someone your money,” he said.

CSM is the fifth largest college or university in Maryland serving veterans. CSM is approved by the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, allowing eligible veterans, service members, and dependents to receive veterans educational benefits for credit certificate and associate degree programs.

In addition to scholarships specifically for veterans, CSM has a full-time veterans affairs coordinator on staff, Robert Henry, who retired from the US Navy, who helps veterans at three of the CSM campuses. The college also supports veteran students through a Veterans Resource Center at the La Plata Campus.

“Your service has protected us, and we’re grateful,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy during her address at the annual Veterans Breakfast and Open House on Nov. 9. “Service comes at a sacrifice, and we know that.”

Students looking for scholarships at CSM can learn about all the funds that match their circumstances by using the college’s Scholarship Finder online. Also, students can see all available scholarships on the same site. For more information or help , contact the Financial Assistance Department at 301-934-7531.

For more about CSM veteran and military support services, email veteransbenefits@csmd.edu or visit the Veterans page of the CSM website.

