‘Grandma’s Hands’ Screening @ Sotterley

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

“Grandma’s Hands” documentary takes viewers into the kitchens of three families as they share the treasured dishes that have been passed on through generations.

Join Historic Sotterley on November 13 for a special screening of the short film, “Grandma’s Hands.” The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with members of the cast and crew about the importance of the film, their inspirations, and how it was made.

This is a free hybrid event open to all members of the public to join in person or virtually.

Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm

44300 Sotterley Lane, Hollywood, MD

“Grandma’s Hands” was funded through a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant and was filmed by the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.

It celebrates Southern Maryland’s agricultural and food heritage by taking the viewers into six family kitchens and sharing the recipes passed down through generations. The film is about more than just the dishes shared, but about the history and resiliency of the families that make them. Sotterley will be airing the full 58-minute directors cut of the film with time for questions and discussion afterward.

“It harkens back to an earlier time when the pork belly fat is cut with a meat cleaver under the wizened hands of Miss Mary Louise Webb making her treasured crackling bread; or the macaroni and cheese LaWann Stribling remembers learning from her grandma when she was preparing to have her first child; or the rich red sauce with meatballs that Tiffany Barber remembers folding together within a slice of white bread as a child … these stories nourish our bodies and our hearts,” writes Craig Sewell, executive producer, director, writer, and narrator of the film. “And all of this through the lens of cooking in their kitchens. This documentary brings the power of our personal histories together that tell the story of a family, a region, and a culture.”

The panel will consist of Mr. Sewell, executive producer Lucille Walker, producer Lena McBean, film crew member Jim McBean, and the film’s stars Tiffany Barber, Franklin Robinson, and Teandra Thompson. More cast and crew may be announced prior to the event.

In-person attendees of the screening are welcome to attend a pre-reception at 6:15pm. The screening will begin at 7pm. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance, and registration links can be found here.