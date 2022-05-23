Gowen Seeks Delegate Seat 29C

Over the last year, on a monthly basis, Gallup surveyed Americans to find what they thought was the most important problem facing the US today. Month after month, Americans responded to say that ahead of inflation, the economy, and crime, their number one concern was “Poor Leadership in Government.”

I’m Tim Gowen and I’m running for State Delegate because I’m concerned about poor leadership in government and, like you, I want Southern Maryland to have the best leadership available representing us in the Maryland General Assembly.

What drove me to run was that too many of our elected officials lack sufficient experience, character, or courage to effectively lead. Unlike lifetime politicians that only know how to spend taxpayer money to fix problems, good leaders are seasoned problem solvers that draw on life experiences for a wide array of possibilities that lead them to the best solutions. Unlike the politicians that give in to the influence of special interests, good leaders have a strong foundation of values, especially integrity. Leaders steeped in character do what’s best for their constituents which sometimes means making unpopular choices. But the worst possible characteristic for an elected official is to lack courage. Elected officials that lack courage are risk averse. They rely too much on polls to make their decisions. These are the leaders that listen exclusively to “experts” who claim the sky is falling, then worst of all use the power of the government to overprotect us from THEIR fears. Leaders with courage gather the facts, weigh the overall effects of several courses of action, then make their decisions based on what will ultimately result in the greatest good, even if on the surface that decision appears to be unpopular.

If you examine my record, I think you’ll find that I have an abundance of experience and character to include and especially, courage. I am the one candidate you’ll find that actually has an abundance of experience organizing and mobilizing large groups of people across multiple organizations (as both a military and a civilian leader) to get big things done.

To summarize my background, I’m 57 years old, happily married, father of three, an aerospace engineer, an Army helicopter pilot, I’ve commanded in combat three times, I’m a small business owner in St. Mary’s County and I’ve never run for office before. I worked for NAVAIR on Pax River for 25 years as a civil servant engineer and I’ve been in the Army for 36 years – Reserves and National Guard for 30 of those.

Almost three years ago, Gov. Larry Hogan asked me to be his Adjutant General – that is the commander of the Maryland National Guard. As Adjutant General I am both a 2-star, major general in the Army and a member of Gov. Hogan’s cabinet. It’s been quite an event-filled three years including all of the COVID-related activities, hurricanes, floods, plus, we’ve been called up several times in response to civil unrest. These 36 years, especially the last 10 as a general officer and a strategic leader, I have had to make some very tough courageous decisions that have certainly tested my mettle and honed my character.

I believe you’d find that I have the experience, character, and courage to be your Delegate to the Maryland General Assembly. Go with Gowen for tested and proven leadership!

Please visit my website gowen4somd.org and follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/GoWithGowen.

St. Mary’s Primary Races July 19, 2022, has a listing of all St. Mary’s County candidates facing primary challenges.

If you wish to vote in the Maryland Primary on July 19, 2022, you must register by June 28, 2022, as a Democrat or a Republican. You can only vote in the primary of the party where you registered. All voters in all political parties and those unaffiliated with a party can all vote in the General Election, Nov. 8, 2022. No matter how you have registered, you can vote for a candidate of any political party in the General Election.

NOTE: Legislative Districts 29B and 29C have significantly changed boundaries since the last local election.