Gov’t Closings for Vets Day Holiday

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 11, 2018

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open for normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 12. All convenience centers and STS will be open for their normal business hours on Nov. 11 and 13. The St. Andrews Landfill will be closed on Nov. 11.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not operate on Nov. 12. SSTAP returns to normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Nov. 12. The Lexington Park Library will be open from 1 to 5 pm on Nov. 11.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Nov. 12 and there will be no home-delivered meals deliveries.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open from noon to 4 pm Nov. 12.

