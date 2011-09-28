Good Ideas, Bad Plan

Posted by Publisher on Wednesday, September 28, 2011 · 1 Comment

Tom Watts

Leading Edge

My career was spent in St. Mary’s County, mostly in Lexington Park.

In those early days of Lexington Park, you often had to do several things to make a living. I worked as a bartender, insurance agent, real estate developer and eventually worked as a banker. This diverse working experience has given me insights into the trials and tribulations of owning and sustaining a business in Southern Maryland.

In addition to business, I worked in many community-oriented efforts including the 350th anniversary celebration, the St. Mary’s County Arts Forum, the Community Development Commission and was appointed to serve on the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission.

I continue to enjoy memories of the area prior to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, development of Rt. 235, and the first fast food franchises. The county seemed then divided between those who wanted to keep the County as it had always been, and newcomers who demanded more conveniences and services.

Now retired, I have been asked and am anxious to share my reflections on and aspirations for the future of Lexington Park and St. Mary’s County.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjwMTwS6-1I]

tomwattsblog.wordpress.com