GM Pool to Close for Maintenance, Then Reopen Sept. 27

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 15, 2025 · Leave a Comment

In preparation for the fall and winter indoor operating season, the Great Mills swimming pool will be temporarily closed from Thursday, September 18, through Friday, September 26, for reassembly of the bubble enclosure and completion of bi-annual maintenance. The pool will re-open as an indoor pool on September 27, 2025.

As a reminder, the Great Mills pool has transitioned back to fall/winter hours. The pool is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 11:30am and 4:30 to 8pm, Saturday from 7:30am to 8pm, and Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aquatics for more information about admission prices and pool membership options, as well as aerobics and wellness class information.