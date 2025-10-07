GM Pool Offers Water Fitness Classes

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Great Mills swimming pool offers a variety of water fitness classes for all ages.

Aqua Aerobics provides a safe, effective and fun option for participants of all ages and abilities. Everyone can benefit from exercising in the water.

These classes use a combination of aerobic exercise for cardiovascular endurance, conditions to strengthen muscles and basic stretching to increase flexibility. These exercises employ the natural isotonic resistance of water and requires minimal swimming ability.

Aqua Aerobics is an excellent method of cross training, resistance training, burning calories, losing weight, and reducing joint impact.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.